Swansea City attacker Jamie Paterson endured a controversial January, though it looks to be water under the bridge.

Paterson, 30, returned to action for Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers yesterday. It was his first appearance of 2022 and he helped the Swans to a much-needed, and impressive 1-0 win.

The Englishman had an prolific first half of the season in which he scored eight goals and assisted five more. Amid Championship interest, the Swans triggered a one-year extension to his contract and soon after, Paterson said he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to play for the club.

After a contested January transfer window in which QPR pursued a deal for Paterson, he remains with the Welsh club, and is back in action for Russell Martin’s side.

So what is the state of play regarding his Swans future?

Contract situation…

Swansea City signed Paterson on a one-year deal in the summer. After his impressive showing in the first half of the campaign, they decided to trigger a one-year option – Paterson then is under contract at Swansea City until the summer of 2023.

Linked clubs?

It was West Brom who were being closely linked with Paterson ahead of January. Towards deadline day though, Blackburn Rovers were being mentioned alongside QPR, who WalesOnline say had three bids for Paterson rejected by the Swans.

Will Paterson leave Swansea City in the summer?

With Paterson’s future now tied up, the ball is very much in his and Swansea’s court. If Paterson is keen on a move away then he needs to impress between now and the end of the season.

At 30 years old he’s arguably in his prime. But add a couple more years on to that and he may be seen as an ageing player and his chance at a move to the top of the Championship table, or even beyond that, might have dwindled.

It remains to be seen whether or not Paterson and Swansea will part ways in the summer. For Martin though, he’ll no doubt be glad that he has one of his key players back in action, and he’ll be desperate to see him put in some more quality performances in the second half of the campaign to ensure a strong finish to the season.

Up next for the Swans is a trip to Stoke City on Tuesday evening.