Nottingham Forest were busy in last month’s transfer window, but perhaps the biggest achievement of their January was keeping hold of Brennan Johnson.

The Welshman has been a revelation in the Championship this season. He’s so far scored seven goals and assisted six in his 29 Championship outings, having come into form since the arrival of manager Steve Cooper earlier in the campaign.

He’s attracted plenty of Premier League clubs so far this season, but what is the state of play regarding the 20-year-old’s future after the closure of the January transfer window?

Contract situation?

Johnson sees his current Nottingham Forest contact expire in the summer of 2023. But recent reports have suggested that the Reds are planning to offer Johnson a new contract.

It comes after Nottingham Forest rejected multiple bids for his services last season.

Linked clubs?

Johnson has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs this season. Daily Mail revealed ahead of last month’s transfer window that the likes of Everton, Newcastle United and Spurs were all monitoring his progress, though it’s Brentford that have been the most closely linked.

Last season’s Championship play-off winners had multiple bids for Johnson rejected, their last and highest bid totalling £18million.

Will Johnson leave Nottingham Forest in the summer?

That could all depend on whether or not Nottingham Forest can achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Cooper’s side currently sit in 8th place of the table – two points outside the top six and with 17 games of the season left to play.

There’s every chance that Forest can snatch a spot in the top-six but with so many teams in the mix, and several teams like Forest, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and maybe even Luton Town looking to mount a late push for the play-offs, it’ll be difficult.

Missing out of promotion could really make it difficult for Forest to keep hold of Johnson who has certainly shown the abilities of a Premier League player this season, and it may be only a matter of time before he makes the step up.