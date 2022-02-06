Oldham Athletic boss John Sheridan says he was “comfortable” in their win away at Scunthorpe United and has praised the club’s travelling supporters.

Oldham Athletic picked up a crucial three points at the Sands Venue Stadium.

The game looked like it was going to end in a 0-0 stalemate before Junior Luamba struck on 83 minutes.

The visitors then held on for the win in front of their impressive away following.

“Unbelievable”…

Sheridan was obviously delighted with the victory and said after the match, as per the club’s official Twitter page:



“Unbelievable support. Getting right behind the team. They’ve had it difficult themselves. You don’t have to tell me, we’ve seen them do it before. Hopefully we can reward them by staying up.

“We controlled most parts of the game and got in good areas. I was comfortable in the game but you’ve always got to be wary.”

Huge win

The win sees Oldham go three points above bottom of the table Scunthorpe with two games in-hand.

They are now five points from safety and also have a game extra than Carlisle United in 22nd place.

Sheridan is now in his sixth spell at Boundary Park and was chosen as their permanent replacement for Keith Curle late last month on a deal until the end of the season.

They haven’t conceded under him yet after drawing 0-0 at home to Rochdale in his first game.

What next?

Oldham will be looking to carry on the momentum of their past couple of matches against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

They then make the trip to promotion chasing Newport County next weekend in what will be a tough trip for the North West outfit.

January business

The Latics delved into the transfer window in January to add the likes of Christopher Missolou, Mike Fondop and Alex Hunt into their squad ahead of their push for survival.

Sheridan then made a move to sign Tope Obedeyi earlier this week to boost his attacking options and the former Bolton Wanderers man played the full 90 minutes against Scunthorpe.