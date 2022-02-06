Wigan Athletic’s Max Power has thanked their supporters for their “unbelievable” support at Stoke City yesterday.

Wigan Athletic are out of the FA Cup after their 2-0 defeat to Championship side Stoke City.

The Latics can now focus on their push for promotion and quest to win the Papa John’s Trophy.

Power took to Twitter after the match yesterday to send the following message:

Good performance today just wasn’t meant to be. Thank you for unbelievable support 🔵⚪️💙 pic.twitter.com/WdLn6vU7lr — Max Power (@mp_1825) February 5, 2022

Events of the game

Stoke took the lead after just 12 minutes to calm any early nerves when recent signing Josh Maja struck to make an immediate impression in front of his new fans.

The Potters then doubled their lead in the second-half through attacker Jacob Brown to seal their place in the fifth round.

Wigan went down to 10 men with 15 minutes to go on the clock when winger Gwion Edwards saw red.

Deadline day signings Glen Rea and Jamie McGrath made their debuts yesterday and will both be after plenty more game time between now and the end of the season.

What now for Wigan?

Leam Richardson’s side will be disappointed to be out of the cup but can now fully focus on their hunt for promotion.

Rotherham United won yesterday 1-0 at home to Accrington Stanley meaning they have gone six points ahead of the ‘Tics at the top.

However, the North West club have three games in-hand and will be pleased to see that 3rd place Sunderland lost at home to Doncaster Rovers.

Wigan are back in action on Tuesday away at Sheffield Wednesday before welcoming Charlton Athletic to the DW Stadium next weekend.