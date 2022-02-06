Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill says Blackburn Rovers loanee Sam Burns was left out yesterday to prevent the risk of him getting injured.

Scunthorpe United were beaten 1-0 at home by relegation rivals Oldham Athletic after Junior Luamba’s late strike.

The Iron have sunk eight points away from safety and are staring down the barrel of relegation to the National League unless they can hit some form.

Burns, 19, has scored twice since joining the club in January but wasn’t in the squad against the Latics.

‘Soreness’…

Hill has opened up on the reason why he chose not to play the youngster this weekend, as per BBC Radio Humberside Sport:

“We’ve missed Sam Burns today who has been out because of the concentration of games, with the respect from coming from Under-23s to playing three games in a week so there is soreness, tenderness. I believe if had played today we’d be driving him into an injury so we have to hold him back”.

Story so far

Blackburn gave the attacker the green light to head out the exit door this winter for him to get some first-team experience in the Football League.

Burns has made five appearances for Scunthorpe so far and scored twice against Bristol Rovers on 25th January.

He has been on the books at Ewood Park for his whole career to date and rose up through the youth ranks of the Championship side.

The teenager is yet to make a senior appearance for Blackburn but was loaned out to FC United of Manchester earlier this season to get some game time.

What next for Scunthorpe?

Scunthorpe have no time to sulk about their loss yesterday as they return to action quickly against Walsall at home on Tuesday.

They then have a trip to Wiltshire next weekend to take on promotion chasing Swindon Town at the County Ground.