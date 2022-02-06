Millwall came close to losing their star man and fan favourite, Jed Wallace, last month.

Wallace, 28, has been a favourite among Millwall fans for the past few years now. The former Wolves man joined midway through the 2016/17 season and has since featured 243 times in all competitions, scoring 43 goals along the way.

He’s come good in the past couple of seasons in particular – the Reading-born midfielder scored 10 and assisted 13 in the 2019/20 season, scoring 11 and assisting five last time round.

But with his Lions contract up in the summer, his future at the club seems to be in doubt.

What is Wallace’s contract situation at Millwall?

His deal expires at the end of this season. He recently returned to action following a bout of injury last month, and he had the following to say on his Millwall future:

“My target at the start of season was getting Millwall promoted. It’s a long way off at the moment but I’ve always enjoyed playing in front of the crowd at The Den and entertaining them.

“I’ll do that for the rest of the season and whatever happens in the summer, happens in the summer,” – BBC Football Daily Podcast (via Nottinghamshire Live).

Millwall manager Gary Rowett meanwhile has kept quiet on Wallace’s future at the club.

Which clubs have been linked with Wallace?

Millwall’s Championship rivals Nottingham Forest were keen on signing Wallace last month.

The Sun on Sunday (16.01.21) revealed that Wallace was due to undergo a medical with Steve Cooper’s side, but for Wallace’s injury putting that on hold and eventually, forcing the move to fall through.

Middlesbrough have also been mentioned, with Besiktas having been reported to have agreed a pre-contract deal for Wallace last month, but nothing has been said on that front since.

Will Wallace leave in the summer?

After five-and-a-half years at Millwall, it feels like Wallace’s time at the club is coming to an end. The goal for the club has always been to earn promotion to the Premier League and in Wallace’s time at the club, and throughout Rowett’s tenure, Millwall are no closer to achieving that objective.

At 28 years old Wallace still has plenty of footballing years left ahead of him, and he could well fancy a new challenge – either in England or abroad – and he’ll surely have no shortage of suitors come the summer time.

Up next for Millwall is a trip to league leaders Fulham on Tuesday evening.