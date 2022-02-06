Blackburn Rovers managed to keep hold of Ben Brereton Diaz throughout the January transfer window, with Tony Mowbray’ side eyeing promotion to the premier League.

This season has become an unexpected promotion-chasing one for Blackburn.

And a big part of that has Brereton Diaz’s emergence as a prolific Championship striker – the Chilean has scored 20 goals in 27 league outings for Rovers this season, who currently sit in 2nd place of the table.

So after keeping hold of the 22-year-old, what is the state of play regarding Brereton Diaz’s Blackburn Rovers future?

Contract situation?

Brereton Diaz’s Blackburn Rovers contract expires in the summer. Rovers do hold the option of a one-year extension and Mowbray has previously ruled out the possibility of Blackburn losing their star striker for nothing in the summer.

But with the club in the midst of a promotion charge, and with a number of other players in the final months of their contracts, renewal talks have seemingly taken a backseat.

Lancs Live previously wrote that Rovers are expected to trigger Brereton Diaz’s one-year option if they can’t reach new terms with the striker.

Linked clubs?

A host of Premier League and overseas clubs have been linked with Brereton Diaz. In Spain, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked, with Sevilla having been closely linked for a number of months too.

In England, the likes of Brighton, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Southampton and West Ham have all been mentioned at some point or another.

Will Brereton Diaz leave Blackburn in the summer?

It’s difficult to predict. Blackburn would no doubt stand a much better chance of keeping him if they earn promotion to the Premier League but even then, should the striker continue his prolific form until the summer then it’ll become even harder for Rovers to keep hold of him.

He’s certainly showing the qualities of a Premier League striker. Brereton Diaz seemingly has an all-round game which has made him one of the best strikers outside the English top flight this season, with his form for Chile having only put him in the shop window some more.

Blackburn will really need to put their money where their mouth is to keep Brereton Diaz at Ewood Park, as well as gain promotion to the Premier League it seems.