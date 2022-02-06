Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says they are ready to loan out attacker James Gale.

Mansfield Town could let the youngster head out the exit door to get some more first-team experience.

Gale, 20, joined the League Two club after catching the eye with Long Eaton United in the United Counties League.

The Stags may also look to fix up moves for Ryan Burke and Jason Law as well in the near future.

‘Ready to go’…

Clough has said, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad:

“When it comes to quantity, we’ve had to trim it back a little bit numbers-wise, plus there are lads ready to go out on loan like James Gale and Ryan Burke, plus Jason Law who can now go out because we’ve got Matty Longstaff in.”

Story so far

Gale started his career in the academy at Derby County before leaving the Championship club at the end of the 2019/20 season.

He subsequently dropped into non-league with Long Eaton before Mansfield threw him a Football League lifeline in September last year.

The youngster was handed his first-team debut by the Stags in November in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Newcastle United Under-21s.

He then made his league debut against Scunthorpe United earlier in this campaign and has played twice more in League Two.

Mansfield could loan him out

Gale could benefit from getting some regular senior football under his belt between now and the end of the season.

He is down the pecking order right now due to the abundance of attacking options they have in their squad at the moment but could prove to be a useful player in the future.

Mansfield didn’t play this weekend and had a break from league action. They are back at it on Tuesday night at home to Colchester United followed by a trip to Bristol Rovers next weekend.