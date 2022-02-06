Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says he hopes Michael Ihiekwe will be fit for Tuesday.

Rotherham United had to substitute the defender in yesterday’s 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley.

Ihiekwe, 29, has been ever-present for the Millers so far this season.

They are back in action on Tuesday night against AFC Wimbledon away and are hoping he is able to make the trip down south with them.

‘Blow’…

Warne provided this update on his injury, speaking to BBC Football Heaven:

“I think he got knee to knee contact so he’s a bit sore. We thought he’d be able to run it off, Ikky’s played virtually every minute of the whole season so that was a blow for him to come off. Joe (Mattock) came on and did well and obviously then we’d used our three subs up and (Richard Wood) Woody goes off.

“We had to put Smudge (Michael Smith) at centre-half which will be his career when he’s about 38! Hopefully Ikky will be ok for Tuesday because obviously we’re down on defenders.”

Big win

Rotherham had to grind out their win yesterday against a dogged Accrington side who missed a golden chance to level the score when Harry Pell missed a penalty last on.

Dan Barlaser’s goal turned out to be enough in the end as the Yorkshire club dug deep with 10-men to secure a valuable three points in their push for promotion.

The victory leaves Warne’s men six points clear at the top of the league table but Wigan Athletic have a few games in-hand below them in 2nd.

What next for Rotherham?

The Millers take on a Wimbledon side fighting for survival this week before a trip to Hillsborough to lock horns with rivals Sheffield Wednesday next weekend.

They have some big games coming up and will be praying that Ihiekwe is able to shake off the knock he picked up against Accrington and get back out there as soon as possible.

The experienced Joe Mattock replaced him yesterday and put in another solid performance to help his side win.