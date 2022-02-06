Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Mickleover striker Fin Barker, according to a report by Football Insider.

Nottingham Forest have been credited with an interest in the non-league starlet.

Barker, 18, has been in impressive form in the Northern Premier League during the first-half of this season.

Football Insider claim Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are also interested.

More on Barker

Barker started out at local side Aylestone Park Juniors before linking up with Mickleover. Their official club website suggests he had plans to become a goalkeeper before a coach at Derby County’s Moor Farm suggested otherwise to him.

He was a regular for the Derbyshire club’s reserve side over the past couple of seasons before he was handed his debut earlier in this campaign in a league fixture against Matlock Town in October.

The attacker hasn’t looked back since and has chipped in with 18 goals this term to date.

Nottingham Forest keen?

A move to Nottingham Forest could happen outside of the transfer window as Football League clubs are allowed to sign players from non-professional leagues. However, Premier League sides will have to wait until the summer.

Barker could be seen by the Reds as a potential addition to their development squad with a view to becoming a first-team player in the future.

Their Under-23s are managed by their former midfielder Andy Reid and have the likes of Oliver Hammond, Will Swan and Dale Taylor playing for them right now.

Forest have seen Brennan Johnson, Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates rise up through their youth ranks so have an academy that is capable of developing top players.