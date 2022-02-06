AC Milan could hijack Liverpool’s move for Fulham sensation Fabio Carvalho.

Reports coming out of Italy have suggested that AC Milan could hijack Liverpool’s pursuit of Carvalho, 19, who came close to joining Liverpool on deadline day last month in an £8million move.

Carvalho is out of contract at Fulham in the summer. But it was reported that Liverpool had agreed a deal with the Championship leaders to sign Carvalho, but for failings in ‘paperwork’ forcing the move to fall through at the 11th hour.

The Portuguese-born attacking midfielder remains at Craven Cottage then, but Carvalho could yet make a summer switch to Italian top flight.

Calcio Mercato reports that Milan’s representatives had been in talks with Carvalho’s for the past few weeks.

The report reveals that Milan’s technical director, Paolo Maldini, and director of football Frederic Massara, have been in ‘active’ conversations with Carvalho’s representatives for some time now, and they could yet propose a better deal to Carvalho than Liverpool.

Not slowing down…

Carvalho started the season in fine form. A heel injury soon sidelined him for a number of weeks but he’s since returned, and he looks as good as he ever has in a Fulham shirt.

He was on hand to score against Manchester City in Fulham’s 4-1 FA Cup defeat yesterday. It was another showcasing of the youngster and it’ll no doubt help his cause to find a summer move to one of the European giants.

As for Fulham, it seems like they now might be resigned to losing the youngster this summer. They’ll still be entitled to compensation should he leave on a free transfer, but it’ll still come as a huge blow if they fail to get him tied down to a new contract.

As for the likes of Milan and Liverpool, they could be getting one of Europe’s best talents for a cut-price compensation fee.