Charlton Athletic made it three league wins on the spin after their 3-2 triumph over AFC Wimbledon yesterday.

Charlton Athletic’s owner Thomas Sandgaard took to Twitter after the match to express his delight about the result.

The Addicks are also now also unbeaten in their last four matches in League One and are starting to put together a nice run of form.

Sandgaard tweeted after the match:

3-2. Great 3 points for our lads today #cafc https://t.co/bxQQ6VSiRI — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) February 5, 2022

Events of the game

Charlton fell behind after just three minutes when Ethan Chislett struck for Wimbledon. The hosts were able to storm into a 2-1 lead after their early scare though with goals from Ryan Inniss and Conor Washington.

However, the Dons levelled it up on 36 minutes with defender Ben Heneghan scoring a diving header.

The two sides went into the interval with nothing to separate them but Johnnie Jackson’s managed to find a winner in the second-half through Akin Famewo on the hour mark.

What next for Charlton?

Charlton are currently sat in 11th place in the League One table and are 13 points off the play-offs.

They will fancy their chances of a late push towards the top six though with the way they are going at the moment and following the addition of their January signings.

Jackson’s men are back in action away at Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday in what will be a tough game for the London club with the two clubs level on points right now.

They are then in the North West again next weekend away at high-flying Wigan Athletic.