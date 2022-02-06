Cardiff City loanee Alfie Doughty faces six weeks on the sidelines with injury, as per a report by Wales Online.

Cardiff City only signed the left wing-back on deadline day on loan from fellow Championship outfit Stoke City.

Doughty, 22, made his debut for Steve Morison’s outfit in their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

He then started in their 1-0 away win at Barnsley last time out but was on the receiving end of a horror tackle by Mads Andersen.

Blow for Cardiff

Losing Doughty for six weeks is a big blow to Cardiff as they look to survive this season.

The youngster was loaned out by Stoke to get some game time under his belt between now and the summer having struggled to break into Michael O’Neill’s side over recent times.

The Bluebirds saw him as an ideal replacement for Ryan Giles, who played the same position for them during the first-half of this campaign on loan from Wolves.

Stoke story so far

Stoke swooped to sign Doughty from Charlton Athletic in January 2021 after he rose up through the youth ranks at The Valley.

He went on to play 41 times for the Addicks’ first-team after having loan spells away in non-league at Kingstonian and Bromley to gain experience.

The wing-back has made 16 appearances for the Potters in all competitions this term, 11 of which have come in the league.

They let him leave for Cardiff last week but he has suffered an injury setback just two games into his spell with the Welsh club.