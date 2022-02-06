Newcastle United could move for Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly in the summer, but the move is dependent on whether or not the Magpies avoid relegation from the Premier League.

A report in the Sunday Mirror (06.02.21, pg. 65 via tbrfootball) claims that Newcastle United could reignite their interest in Bournemouth skipper Kelly, 23, this summer.

The Englishman has featured 23 times in the Championship this season. He’s established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the second tier and has already been linked with the likes of Newcastle, as well as both Liverpool and West Ham.

But former Cherries boss Eddie Howe seems the most keen on Kelly as it stands. His Newcastle United side currently sit in 19th place of the Premier League table, one point adrift and with 17 games of the season remaining.

Should they remain in the Premier League then they could make a move for Kelly, whose Bournemouth side have dropped out of the automatic promotion spots in recent weeks.

Former Magpies midfielder Scott Parker is the man in charge. He guided Bournemouth to an unbeaten start to the season but has since seen his side fall out of form, and into 3rd.

Cherries standing firm…

Bournemouth laid down the law fairly soon after Kelly was linked with a move away going into last month. BBC reporter Kris Temple revealed that it would’ve taken ‘silly money’ for the Cherries to part ways with Kelly, but that stance could change come the summer time.

And especially so if Bournemouth miss out of promotion. Midway through a promotion-chasing season it would be understandable that Bournemouth place higher price tags on their players, but come pre-season that could change, especially if they fall out of the top-six entirely.

Parker’s side have been in poor form for the past few weeks and players like Kelly will no doubt see their price tag drop in tandem with Bournemouth’s league position.

But he remains a player with Premier League qualities and Bournemouth could yet reignite their season, and cement a spot in the top two which would certainly make keeping hold of Kelly more possible.