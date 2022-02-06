Nottingham Forest take on Leicester City in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Leicester City make the short trip to Nottingham today, to face off against East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Round of 16.

The Reds currently sit in 8th place of the Championship table after a strong showing under Steve Cooper this season. Brendan Rodgers’ side meanwhile have endured a difficult season in the Premier League, currently finding themselves in 10th.

Nottingham Forest team news

The big injury news coming out of the City Ground is that Lewis Grabban could miss up to six weeks with an ankle injury – Forest’s top scorer this season sustained the injury in Forest’s last outing v Cardiff City last weekend.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports report that Joe Worrall (ribs) is set to miss out, with Steve Cook looking likely to be absent from today’s game as well after he sustained a minor knock in the defeat v Cardiff.

But new signings Sam Surridge and Jonathan Panzo could feature today, and make their respective debuts for the club after signing on deadline day.

Predicted XI

Samba (GK)

Lowe

McKenna

Figueiredo

Spence

Zinckernagel

Colback

Garner

Yates

Johnson

Davis

With Worrall and Cook looking set to miss out, expect Tobias Figueiredo to slot into the centre of defence alongside Scott McKenna.

And with Grabban sidelined it should pave the way for Keinan Davis to start, with Surridge on the bench.

Everywhere else, it should be an unchanged side. Forest have found themselves a consistent midfield with the likes of James Garner, Jack Colback and Ryan Yates all making for a formidable centre under Cooper, and they should give Leicester a real battle.

Today’s game kicks off at 4pm and is available to watch on BBC One.