Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has hailed Brennan Johnson’s work ethic, after the Welshman attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs last month.

Johnson, 20, has been a standout player in the Championship this season. He’s scored seven goals and assisted six in his 29 Championship outings so far, having taken his game to the next level since Cooper’s arrival.

But the youngster went through a turbulent January. A host of Premier League clubs were said to hold an interest in the winger, but it was Brentford being the most closely linked.

The Bees tabled a number of offers for Johnson. But they’d ultimately fail in their pursuit of the Championship talent, who remains at the City Ground.

And speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about Johnson, Cooper has nothing but praise for his mentality:

“What you see on a daily basis is a young player who is never late – a player who comes in with the right attitude and works hard in training.

“He wants to do extra and review how he can improve his game. He’s a local boy and is very proud to play for the football club.

“He comes from a lovely family and lovely home. If I’m being really honest I was never worried about him leaving because I see him every day.

“It’s a good thing he’s getting interest. It shows he’s doing something right. We’re enjoying working with him.”

Johnson made a name for himself on loan at Lincoln City last season. He scored 11 goals and assisted five, featuring 43 times in League One as he helped the Imps reach the play-off final.

It prepared him for the Championship this season and he’s not disappointed – his performances have been sublime at times, with his pace and forward-thinking really coming to the fore since the installation of Cooper as manager earlier on in the campaign.

“I see the bits no one else sees – how hard he is working,” Cooper continued. “Sometimes you have to be careful what you say about young players. You don’t want them getting carried away.

“Sometimes they want the limelight, but Brennan is the opposite. He shies away from it

“He’s got a real chance of having a good career. Where he’s at now – he’s got to play well on Sunday, on Wednesday and then on Saturday.

“That’s where his focus should be. He’s a credit to everyone I have to say.”

What could the summer hold for Johnson?

We can expect Johnson to come into headlines once again over summer. After going through so much interest in January he’s bound to see clubs coming after him again in the summer months, and Forest could find themselves in a tricky situation.

Johnson’s Forest contract expires in 2023. After this season he’ll be entering into the final year of his forest deal and should progress not be made on a renewal, then the Reds might be forced into selling.

He’ll certainly have plenty of interest from the Premier League, and Brentford could well come back in for him after having multiple bids rejected for his services last month.

For Forest, they might need promotion this season, or a play-off finish at least to convince Johnson to stay at the club.