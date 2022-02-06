Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping tabs on Blackburn Rovers youngster Ashley Phillips, reports The Sun.

Phillips, 16, is an England youth player and product of the Blackburn Rovers academy.

The centre-back is touted as ‘the best discovery at Rovers for years’ by Alan Nixon, who has revealed in a report for The Sun that all of Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Spurs are watching over the youngster.

He says that Chelsea and Manchester United currently lead the race to sign Phillips but that it will cost either of them a ‘fortune’ to sign him.

Both clubs have been in attendance at some of Rovers’ U21 fixtures in recent weeks to watch over Phillips’ performances.

Another cheap Championship talent?

Premier League clubs are quickly making a habit of finding these unknown youngsters playing within the Championship or the EFL, snapping them up for next-to-nothing and bringing them into their own youth academies.

There is of course nothing wrong with that, but it leaves these EFL clubs somewhat empty handed and there’s very little they can do to stand in the way of these kind of deals.

On a positive note for Blackburn Rovers, Nixon says that it would cost either Chelsea of Manchester United a ‘fortune’ to sign Phillips.

Tony Mowbray’s side could yet make a pretty penny off a player who is yet to make his first-team debut.

Nevertheless, fans would much more likely want to see Phillips progress into the Rovers first-team and increase his transfer value before departing.

Blackburn Rovers currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table – promotion is very much on the cards for Mowbray’s men, and Premier League status would of course aid them in their bid to keep Phillips at the club.