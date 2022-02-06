New West Brom manager Steve Bruce has identified a handful of free agents to bolster his squad, with Jack Wilshere being one of them.

TEAMtalk claim that West Brom manager Bruce is eyeing up a trio of free agents. The former Newcastle United boss was installed as the Baggies’ new manager last week and is now said to be weighing up moves for Isaac Mbenza, Mohamed Diame and Wilshere.

All three are free agents. TEAMtalk claim that former Huddersfield Town man Mbenza has been offered to a number of Championship clubs and Diame played under Bruce at Hull City, but the interesting name of the three is Wilshere.

The 30-year-old has been training with Arsenal for the past few weeks. He was signed by Bournemouth on a short-term deal last season and went on to play 15 times in the Championship for the Cherries, scoring once and assisting once as the Cherries made the top-six.

Would Wilshere be a good move for West Brom?

Wilshere has obviously had his battles with injury in recent years. But he showed a lot of capabilities during his short time at Bournemouth last season.

First and foremost, he showed match fitness. He was ready to be called upon whenever necessary and slotted nicely into the Bournemouth midfield.

He also showed that he still has a lot of technical ability and prowess, and that kind of creativity has been lacking in the Baggies’ midfield throughout this campaign.

A move for Wilshere would obviously be a gamble for West Brom. But with the January transfer window closed, Bruce has very few options in the way of bolstering his side in time for a promotion charge.

It’d be a risk, but it could well be one that pays dividends for both Bruce and Wilshere.