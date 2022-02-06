TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook claims that West Ham have an interest in Fulham trio Fabio Carvalho, Antonee Robinson and Tosin Adarabioyo.

West Ham have made use of the Championship in recent seasons. David Moyes’ side have recruited a number of talented players from the English second-tier including the likes of Jarrod Bowen, with a host of other names linked.

A couple of names linked with the club are Carvalho and Robinson. The Fulham duo were linked with a January move to West Ham but neither would make the move, with Carvalho having instead come close to joining Liverpool on deadline day.

But he remains at Craven Cottage, and so too does Robinson.

Now though, talkSPORT reporter Crook has suggested that West Ham could reignite their interest in both Carvalho and Robinson in the summer, with another Fulham player in centre-back Adarabioyo a reported target of Moyes’ too.

Crook told GiveMeSport:

“They’re definitely keeping tabs on a few Football League players for the summer.

“They’re looking at a few Fulham players – Fabio Carvalho, Antonee Robinson and Tosin Adarabioyo. All of those, I think, are a possibility.”

Promotion for Fulham is a must…

Marco Silva has some hugely talented players at his disposal this season. He finds his side top of the Championship table as it stands – five points clear of Blackburn Rovers in 2nd and with two games in hand.

It looks likely that the Cottagers will go on and claim that Championship crown this season. But if Fulham fail in their bid for promotion, for whatever reason, then they could really struggle to keep hold of a lot of their players.

The likes of Carvalho, Robinson and even Adarabioyo would more than likely be recruited by Premier League clubs should Fulham miss out on promotion.

They’re just three players in this Fulham side who have Premier League abilities. But it seems highly unlikely that Fulham will drop out of the top two, and then miss out on another play-off victory.

Under Silva this season, they look unstoppable. But even with promotion they might face a battle to keep some of their players going into next season, and West Ham could yet cash in on that.