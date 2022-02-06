Sunderland lost 2-1 at home to Doncaster Rovers in League One yesterday.

Sunderland looked to bounce back from last week’s embarrassing defeat against Bolton Wanderers as they faced bottom of the league Doncaster.

However, it was Doncaster who started off the brighter of the two sides and opened the scoring through Reo Griffiths after 22 minutes.

The Rovers then doubled there advantage in first-half injury time as captain Tommy Rowe finished from close range.

Sunderland fought hard to get back in the game but only managed a late consolation goal through Corry Evans. Overall, it was a poor showing for a side that’s chasing promotion and they will have to step it up in their up and coming games otherwise they’ll slip away from the rest of the pack.

Here’s three players who disappointed yesterday:

Dennis Cirkin – WhoScored rating 5.9

It was a day to forget for the former Tottenham Hotspur left-back who managed the lowest rating on the pitch. The 19-year-old didn’t win a single one of his aerial duels and only made one tackle in the match.

Elliot Embleton – WhoScored rating 6.1

Embleton has been ever-present in Sunderland’s starting XI so far this season, however recent performances may lead to the 22-year-old potentially losing his place, with the likes of Jack Clarke looking lively when coming off the bench.

The former Blackpool loanee was dispossessed five times yesterday, the most out of everyone on the pitch.

Carl Winchester – WhoScored 6.2

Winchester, 28, was subbed off after 61 minutes following a lacklustre display. The right-back failed to win an aerial duel and made zero dribbles during the match which showed as Sunderland struggled to drive up the pitch in the first-half.

It was a hugely disappointing result for Sunderland yesterday. Managerless, losing against the lowly Doncaster Rovers in front of nearly 40,000 fans who turned out to see the ‘homecoming’ of Jermain Defoe.

Things could quickly go from bad to worse for Sunderland, who desperately need a manager and some positive results to get their season back on track.