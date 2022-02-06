Plymouth Argyle lost 2-1 away at Chelsea in the FA Cup yesterday.

It was a change of scenery and competition for Argyle on Saturday as they travelled to Stamford Bridge for an FA Cup tie against Premier League outfit Chelsea.

Match report

The first half saw Chelsea understandably boss possession (75.9%) and create more chances (13) than Plymouth (2) who did struggle to get a foothold. However, it was The Pilgrims who actually scored first, Macauley Gillesphey (8′, above) giving them an early lead.

That was cancelled out as the half ran out, Cesar Azpilicueta (41′) cleverly back-heeling in Mason Mount’s low ball across the box. It was a half where Argyle lived dangerously with Chelsea hitting the woodwork on three occasions.

The second half was pretty much a repeat of the first as Plymouth continued to struggle the Blues swept forward and pressured them. Despite being under the cosh, Steven Schumacher’s side refused to buckle against the waves of pressure.

Chelsea peppered the Plymouth goal and had 24 chances in the second half, five of these being on-target shots. Argyle’s players put in a shift and blocked 14 of these shots. More importantly, they kept the Blues out and the game ended 1-1 and headed for extra time.

Extra time saw Chelsea’s dominance continue and they went ahead in the first period, Marcos Alonso (106′) putting them 2-1 up.

Here are three Plymouth Argyle players whose performances saw them stand out against Chelsea

Macauley Gillesphey – WhoScored rating 8.34

26-year-old central defender Gillesphey was always going to score well what with scoring the goal that put Plymouth in front early on.

However, he also played a vital role in helping keep a rampant Chelsea side at bay. That effort was needed as Argyle were battered from pillar to post over the regulation 90 minutes. In that time, he made three tackles, two interceptions, won three headers and made ten clearances.

Michael Cooper – WhoScored rating 8.00

There is always a fear when playing a Premier League side that your goalkeeper will be like a sieve. However, youngster Cooper was solid between the sticks against Chelsea.

As the Blues peppered his goal, the 22-year-old stood strong, making eight saves in the regulation 90 minutes – nine including extra time. It is a performance where he can leave with his head held high.

Jordan Houghton – WhoScored rating 7.23

Houghton played in the Plymouth against a Chelsea midfield stocked with seasoned internationals and he stood up well to the challenge.

Starved of the ball across the 90 minutes, Houghton was still able to pop up with the assist for Plymouth’s only goal of the game. He gave a good account of himself, 17 of his 25 passes (68%) finding their targets as The Pilgrims battled hard over the 90 minutes.

