Derby County’s ongoing struggles have been labelled as a “tragedy” by Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt

The ongoing situation at Derby County has been well documented over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, with the club continuing to operate under EFL restrictions.

Now, former Rams youngster Evatt, now in charge of Bolton Wanderers, has weighed in on the situation.

As quoted by The Bolton News, Evatt labelled the situation as a”tragedy”, expressing his hope that someone will be able to save the club – especially given that Bolton Wanderers found themselves in a similar situation only a few years ago.

Here’s what the Trotters boss had to say:

“It’s a tragedy really.

“We’ve been through it here and we just hope that somebody will save them.

“I spent many years there – from 10 years old to 21 – and met a lot of good people. A fantastic football club. (They are) very well supported and need someone to take it on. But it has to be someone with the right vision for that club.

“It can be fantastic, but there aren’t many Sharon Brittan’s around and it just shows you how fortunate we are.”

Both founding members of the Football League, it is hoped that Derby County can find a suitable owner and fend off liquidation just as Bolton did.

Resilient Rams

Despite the ongoing administration and financial feuds, Wayne Rooney has given Derby County fans a team they can be proud of this season.

With limited players and with 21 points deducted, the Rams still have a fighting chance of finishing outside the relegation zone this season. As it stands, Derby sit in 23rd, seven points away from safety. It remains a steep uphill battle given the recent departures and ongoing struggles, but Rooney’s side have come a long way from being completely written off by many earlier this season.

Key players have been sold for minimal fees to raise funds and administrators have to prove they have the money to see out the campaign by March, so it will be hoped that a resolution can be found in a bid to save Derby County.