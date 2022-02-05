Stoke City youngster Eddy Jones has completed a loan move to National League side Altrincham, it has been confirmed.

In the summer transfer window, Jones linked up with League Two side Hartlepool United in a bid to pick up more senior game time away from Stoke City.

However, the young left-back’s game time with the Pools was limited, ultimately leading to his return in the January transfer window.

Now, Jones has headed out on loan again, linking up with National League outfit Altrincham.

Stoke City confirmed the move on their official club website on Friday, announcing that Jones will remain with Altrincham until May as he bids to gain more first-team experience away from the Potters.

Spell in League Two

Across all competitions, Jones was limited to only six appearances for Hartlepool United in his time on loan at Victoria Park.

In the process, he chipped in with one assist, coming in an EFL Trophy win over League One side Sheffield Wednesday. He featured both as a left wing-back and as a full-back, but he was unable to displace David Ferguson from the starting XI.

Having featured regularly for Stoke at U18 and U23 levels, Jones will be determined to prove himself on the senior stage as he looks to further his development in the National League.

Altrincham currently sit in 18th place in the fifth tier. Managed by Phil Parkinson, Alty’s next clash comes up against 14th placed Woking, who are five points ahead of Jones’ new club heading into Saturday afternoon’s clash.