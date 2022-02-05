Shrewsbury Town agreed a deadline day loan deal with Coventry City for full-back Julien Dacosta, only for the player to make a move to Portimonense SC instead.

Dacosta, 25, saw a limited amount of game time for Coventry City this season.

The Frenchman made only five appearances for the Sky Blues across all competitions before making a late loan move to Portuguese outfit Portimonense SC.

However, it has now emerged that Coventry City had agreed a temporary deal with Shrewsbury Town before the player opted for a move elsewhere.

As per the Shropshire Star, the Shrews agreed to bring Dacosta in on loan alongside deadline day additions Tom Flanagan and Matty Bondswell, only for the right-sided ace to opt for a move to Portugal instead.

Dacosta’s time in England

The Marseille-born ace first arrived in the Football League in the summer of 2020, joining Mark Robins’ ranks on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with French outfit Chamois Niort.

Although he has seen limited game time this season, Dacosta played more regularly last season, although his outings were still pretty limited. His involvement in the early stages of the season was limited by an ankle ligament injury, but he went on to play 19 times across all competitions, including a run of six consecutive starts in February 2021.

Dacosta is still contracted to Coventry City and he has 18 months remaining on his deal, but it seems he has been deemed surplus to requirements following his January move to Portimonense.