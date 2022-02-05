Bristol City will be looking to make a return to winning ways as they face Neil Critchley’s Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Robins will be looking to pick up their first Championship win in two games after falling to defeat against Luton Town before drawing with Preston North End last time out. They face a tough test against Blackpool though, who are on a three-game unbeaten run as it stands.

Critchley’s side sit just ahead of Bristol City in 15th, with a three-point gap separating the two sides heading into today’s tie.

Bristol City team news

Pearson’s starting XI may not look too different to the side that faced Preston last time out, though the recent return of Joe Williams could lead to one alteration. The midfielder has appeared as a substitute in the last two Championship games and could be in line for his first start since November 24th.

Andy King and Matty James remain sidelined, with the former likely to miss much of the season, while defenders Rob Atkinson and George Tanner are also unavailable through injury.

Predicted XI

(3-4-2-1)

O’Leary (GK)

Kalas

Klose

Pring

Scott

Williams

Massengo

Dasilva

Weimann

Semenyo

Martin

The return of Williams allows Pearson to tinker with last week’s selection somewhat, while defensive options like Robbie Cundy and Zak Vyner provide defensive flexibility if the Bristol City boss wants to alter the system at all. If either are included, it could free Cameron Pring to move into a wing-back role.

Hosted at Bloomfield Road, the Championship clash kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.