Luton Town will be looking to progress to the FA Cup’s fifth round this evening, facing League One underdogs Cambridge United.

Having picked up 10 points from their last 15 Championship games, Luton Town will be looking to keep the run going against Cambridge United in the FA Cup fourth round this evening.

They face a Cambridge side who will be looking to pull off another cup upset after defeating Premier League side Newcastle United in the third round.

Luton Town team news

The Hatters haven’t been dealt any fresh blows in the run-up to their FA Cup clash, although Sonny Bradley is on family leave as it stands following the birth of his new baby.

Elijah Adebayo could be back in action after being rested recently, with Jordan Clark also said to be closing in on a return to action.

The cup presents teams with the chance to rotate the side somewhat and give chances to players who may have been on the periphery at times, but Luton Town will be wary not to underestimate their opponents after last round’s upset at St. James’ Park.

Predicted XI

(3-4-3)

Shea (GK)

Lockyer

Burke

Naismith

Bree

Berry

Campbell

Bell

Mendes Gomes

Adebayo

Onyedinma

The possible returns of Adebayo and Clark give Jones options in attack. However, as mentioned before, Jones will be wary of Cambridge’s ability to turn up as underdogs and the League One side will be backed by home support this time.

The clash kicks off at 17:30 and will be available to watch on the BBC via the red button, iPlayer or on the BBC Sport and app.