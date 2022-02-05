Ipswich Town will be looking to stop Gillingham’s new manager bounce as Neil Harris’ side visit Portman Road this afternoon.

Kieran McKenna will be looking to get back to winning ways this afternoon as Ipswich Town host Gillingham at Portman Road.

The former Manchester United coach has enjoyed a successful start to life with the League One club but the Tractor Boys fell to a 1-0 loss against Sheffield Wednesday. They will be hoping to get back on track with a win today though as they look to close the nine-point gap to the play-off spots.

They face a tough test though, with Gillingham coming into the game off the back of a win. Harris’ side put on a hearty display as they picked up a much-needed win over Crewe Alexandra last time out, though the Gills still sit down in 23d.

Ipswich Town team news

McKenna will be boosted by the returns of full-backs Matt Penney and Kane Vincent-Young. The former has been back in full training after a three-game absence, while the latter is available again after serving his suspension.

Lee Evans faces a late fitness test as he bids to return from a groin injury, but McKenna has a healthy squad to pick from this afternoon.

Predicted XI

(3-4-2-1)

Walton (GK)

Donacien

Edmundson

Woolfenden

Burns

El Mizouni

Bakinson

Penney

Celina

Aluko

Bonne

With a wealth of attacking options available, the likes of Conor Chaplin or James Norwood could come into the side, but options in the middle of the park are limited. If Evans isn’t deemed fit, Idris El Mizouni could continue alongside Tyreeq Bakinson with Sam Morsy serving a suspension still.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.