Preston North End face a tough test this afternoon as they face a Hull City side who were victorious in their first game under Shota Arveladze’s management.

Ryan Lowe has made Preston North End a tough team to beat, losing only once in his eight games in charge of the club since arriving as Frankie McAvoy’s replacement.

A late play-off push isn’t out of the realms of possibility for the Lilywhites either. The club sit in 13th place heading into today’s game, seven points away from the top six with 17 games remaining. However, Hull City will present a tough task.

Now under new ownership and with a sense of hope and ambition for the future, the Tigers have won their last three games, with new boss Arveladze leading his side to a victory over Swansea City in his opening game.

Preston North End team news

There are no fresh injury blows to report for the Lilywhites, giving Lowe plenty of options. Josh Murphy remains unavailable, although he is now stepping up his return after getting back out on the grass this week,

Preston will be boosted by the return of Daniel Johnson too, who returned on Friday after international duty with Jamaica.

Predicted XI

(3-4-1-2)

Iversen (GK)

van den Berg

Bauer

Hughes

Potts

Browne

Whiteman

Cunningham

Johnson

Riis

Archer

With a good selection available, Lowe is free to rotate the squad if he wishes. Although Johnson only returned on Friday, he was an unused substitute in Jamaica’s last international game against Costa Rica on Thursday, so he could come straight back into the starting XI.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon, taking place at Hull City’s MKM Stadium.