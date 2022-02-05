Blackpool host Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City at Bloomfield Road this afternoon, with the Tangerines looking to make it four Championship games unbeaten.

Neil Critchley’s side are still in a position to mount a late push for the play-off spots, with Blackpool sat seven points away from the Championship’s top six in 15th place.

A win could see the Tangerines rise as high as 11th, a spot currently occupied by Coventry City.

Today, they face Bristol City, who have picked up seven points from their last five games, drawing to Preston North End last time out. The Robins occupy 16th place, sitting just behind Blackpool in the Championship but with a three-point deficit.

Blackpool team news

The main boost for Blackpool will be the return of Reece James to full training, with Dujon Sterling filling in on the left-hand side in his absence. It isn’t confirmed that he’ll start though, but the left-back is in contention.

Kevin Stewart only flew home on Friday after international duty with Jamaica, so the tie could come too soon for him.

Although the likes of Keshi Anderson, Luke Garbutt and Chris Maxwell remain sidelined, there aren’t any fresh injury problems for Critchley to contend with.

Predicted XI

(4-4-2)

Grimshaw (GK)

Gabriel

Keogh

Ekpiteta

James

Bowler

Dougall

Connolly

Hamilton

Lavery

Madine

Although he was on the bench last time out, Gary Madine has been the go-to partner for Shayne Lavery in recent weeks, with Jerry Yates starting on the bench. The earlier mentioned Sterling could be deployed on the left-hand side again if James isn’t deemed ready just yet.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon, with the Tangerines looking to make it four games undefeated.