Forest Green Rovers take on Newport County in League Two this afternoon.

It’s another crucial game at the top of League Two for current leaders Forest Green. They welcome 3rd place Newport County and will be looking to extend their current eight-point lead at the top of the fourth-tier table.

Newport meanwhile will be hoping to cement their place in the automatic promotion places with a performance at The New Lawn Stadium – the Welsh outfit have won their last four in League Two, conceding just once in those games.

Forest Green Rovers team news

As per the club’s official website, Rovers boss Rob Edwards has Ebou Adams available for selection once again after his recent return from AFCON.

Nicky Cadden meanwhile faced a late fitness check yesterday, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll play a part in today’s game.

Elsewhere, Edwards looks to have a fully fit squad to select from.

Predicted XI

McGee (GK)

Wilson

Godwin-Malife

Taylor-Moore

Cargill

Allen

Hendry

Stevenson

Aitchison

Stevens

Matt

With Rovers uneaten in 16 League Two outings, and with a largely fully fit side to select from, expect to see an unchanged side from the one that drew away at Port Vale last time out.

Adams could well come into the starting line up but the recent form of players like Regan Hendry could well keep Adams on the bench for today’s game.

Elsewhere, fans will be hoping that the likes of Jamille Matt and Mathew Stevens can continue their fine form up front – the pair have 34 League Two goals between them this season.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.