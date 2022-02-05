Bradford City face Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town in League Two this afternoon.

Bradford City make the short journey across to Harrogate today, with the Bantams currently sitting in 11th place of the League Two table and their opponents in 14th.

A win for Derek Adams’ side could lift them as high as 9th depending on other results.

Bradford City team news

As per the club’s official website, January recruits Nathan Delfouneso and Luke Hendrie are ‘available’ to make their debuts – Hendrie will be making his second debut for the club after watching from the stands when Bradford drew with Leyton Orient last time out.

Elsewhere, Charles Vernam and Dion Pereira are both unenviable due to injury, but Jamie Walker is fit after picking up a minor knock against Orient.

Abo Eisa (hamstring) and Lee Angol (hamstring) remain two long-term absentees for the Bantams.

Predicted XI

Bass (GK)

Foulds

O’Connor

Songo’o

Threlkeld

Sutton

Watt

Daly

Cooke

Elliott

Cook

Despite form being inconsistent of late, we could expect to see a largely unchanged side from the one that drew with Leyton orient last time out.

The likes of Andy Cook have been in fine form of late and so it’s difficult to see Delfouneso taking his place in the starting XI.

With Walker having come off injured against Orient, Adams may well see fit to start him on the bench and hand someone like Tom Elliott a rare start on the left-side of an attacking midfield.

It’ll be a difficult game for Bradford today, made more so by the local rivalry. A win though could really set the Bantams on their way to a strong second half of the season – the game kicks off at 1pm this afternoon.