Charlton Athletic host AFC Wimbledon in League One this afternoon.

Charlton Athletic sit in 15th place of the League One table ahead of today’s game, and AFC Wimbledon in 20th.

Both sides have endured disappointing seasons. But the Addicks will no doubt go into today’s game expecting a win, with Johnnie Jackson’s side having won back-to-back games in the league against Fleetwood Town and Portsmouth respectively.

Charlton Athletic team news

As per the club’s official website, Jackson has no new injury concerns to contend with.

Jake Forster-Caskey (ACL) and Jayden Stockley (hip) remain sidelined, but January recruits Juan Castillo, Scott Fraser and Nile John could all make their Addicks debuts.

Predicted XI

MacGillivray (GK)

Blackett-Taylor

Famewo

Inniss

Clare

Matthews

Gilbey

Dobson

Fraser

Washington

Aneke

Expect a largely unchanged side from the one that overcame Pompey last time out. Jackson has donned a back-five for the past few weeks and a midfield three who aim to provide the creativity within the side.

And with the addition of Fraser, expect him to slot straight into that midfield three and become a creative outlet within the side – Albie Morgan could be sacrificed for Fraser, who scored 14 League One goals for MK Dons last season.

Elsewhere, expect an unchanged front two of Conor Washington and Chuks Aneke with Stockley sidelined.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm at The Valley – a win could lift the Addicks as high as 10th place of the League One table depending on other results.