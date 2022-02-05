QPR boss Mark Warburton has once again weighed in on the Davis Marshall v Seny Dieng debate, saying that Marshall is ‘doing everything right’ to keep his spot in the side.

QPR had something of a goalkeeping crisis last month. Dieng departed for AFCON and Jordan Archer came into the side, though he picked up a shoulder injury in his first outing.

That left Warburton short on numbers in the goalkeeping department and so David Marshall was brought in on a short-term deal from Derby County.

And since, the veteran shot-stopper has impressed. He’s kept three clean sheets in his four outings for the club and it’s sparked a fresh debate among R’s fans – does Dieng come straight back into the fold when he returns from AFCON, or does Marshall keep his place?

Warburton had previously suggested that Dieng might struggle to regain his starting spot given the form of Marshall, and speaking on the matter once again, Warburton told West London Sport:

“People are saying ‘Seny comes straight back in, is it David who plays?’

“Well, right now David’s doing everything right to keep the jersey. It’s that type of competition we need to have.”

Dieng or Marshall?

It’s a tricky one for Warburton to navigate. But West London Sport’s very own David McIntyre provided an interesting take on the matter – he tweeted yesterday:

An absolute no-brainer – @IanMac08 speaks for me here. Dieng goes straight back in. No hesitation and not a tough decision at all. You go with the guy who has done it for you numerous times, not the current flavour of the month who's done the short-term job he was brought in for. https://t.co/eRDmja9JAp — David McIntyre (@davidmcintyre76) February 4, 2022

Marshall has certainly impressed of late. But Dieng is QPR’s no.1 – he was one of the division’s best goalkeepers last season and whilst he’s had his inconsistencies this time round, he remains one of the best in the league and the future no.1 for the club.

It was only last year when Dieng was being linked with the likes of Arsenal. Whilst Marshall has provided excellent cover, it would arguably be unfair of Warburton to not hand the reigns back to Dieng who waited patiently for so many years to get his chance in the side.

QPR face Peterborough United in the FA Cup this afternoon, with Dieng still unavailable due to international commitments.