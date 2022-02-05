Birmingham City lost 2-1 at home to Sheffield United in the Championship last night.

After a goalless first half, Birmingham City took an unexpected lead through Lyle Taylor – his second goal in as many games since joining on loan from Nottingham Forest.

But the Blades would find an equaliser just minutes later through the Championship’s highest-scoring player in history, Billy Sharp, with Jayden Bogle finding the winning goal before full-time.

Another disappointing defeat for Blues who have now won just one of their last 10 in the league, and find themselves in 17th place of the Championship table.

Here we look at three Birmingham City players who put in a disappointing shift last night…

Kristian Pedersen – WhoScored rating 6.8

The Danish left-back has been an ever-present in the Blues XI for the past few seasons. But this season in particular, he’s put in some shaky performances and fans have let it be known.

Last night was another one of those performances – he struggled to contain the likes of Bogle and was caught flat-footed for Bogle’s winning goal last night.

Neil Etheridge – WhoScored rating 6.7

The goalkeeper has been back in the starting XI for the past few weeks now. But his inconsistencies remain – last night he made a couple of saves but arguably came off his line too quickly for Sheffield United’s opener, and not quickly enough for their winning goal.

Marc Roberts – WhoScored rating 6.3

Completing a hat-trick of inconsistent performances, who Birmingham City fans were quick to call out online last night, is Roberts.

The centre-back struggled to keep up with the pace of the game last night, looking somewhat lost throughout. He’s one of the more experienced players in this side but didn’t step up to the plate when called upon, ultimately letting his side down.