Fulham travel to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon to face Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Manchester City, six-time winners of the FA Cup (twice since 2010) host Fulham in the game’s oldest tournament this afternoon, with Marco Silva’s side having never won the trophy in their history.

But the Premier League leaders will go head-to-head against the Championship leaders and surely make for an exciting encounter in Manchester this afternoon.

Fulham team news

Fulham seemingly have no new injury concerns ahead of today’s match. Jean Michael Seri remains absent due to international commitments, with the likes of Terrence Kongolo (knee) a long-term absentee for the Whites.

Predicted XI

Rodak (GK)

Bryan

Ream

Adarabioyo

Williams

Reed

Cairney

Kebano

Carvalho

Wilson

Mitrovic

We can expected to see a largely unchanged side form the one that drew v Blackpool last time out. Dennis Odoi has since departed the club and so Neco Williams could come straight into the starting XI for his debut, after joining on loan from Liverpool.

Elsewhere, the likes of Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson and Aleksandar Mitrovic will be crucial if Fulham are to pull off an unexpected win today, with them being some of the Fulham names with Premier League experience.

And Fabio Carvalho will of course be hoping to continue his fine form, and further put himself in the shop window with a performance against City.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.