QPR travel to Peterborough United in the FA Cup this afternoon.

QPR face Championship rivals Peterborough United in FA Cup action this afternoon, with the R’s currently unbeaten in seven games in all competitions and the Posh having won just once in 13.

Mark Warburton’s side will no doubt be gunning to progress into the next round of the FA Cup with a win over the Championship strugglers who currently find themselves in 22nd place of the table, compared to the R’s who sit in 4th.

QPR team news

QPR reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of today’s game, but Warburton will be without all of Andre Gray, Seny Dieng and Ilias Chair due to international commitments.

Jordan Archer (shoulder) and Sam McCallum (hamstring) remain sidelined, though Warburton has revealed this week that the latter is closing in on his return to the side.

Predicted XI

Walsh (GK)

Wallace

Barbet

Dunne

Sanderson

Odubajo

Field

Hendrick

Willock

Amos

Dykes

Warburton may choose to hand one or two of his new players their debuts today, most notably Dion Sanderson and Jeff Hendrick who both joined on loan last month.

Elsewhere, there’s the opportunity to give some younger players some game time but that will more than likely be off the bench – Joe Walsh could well come in for a rare start in goal.

Elsewhere, fans may expect Sinclair Armstrong to come off the bench and make his first-team debut for the club.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm at the Weston Homes Stadium.