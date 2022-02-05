Sheffield Wednesday travel to Burton Albion in League One this afternoon, with Darren Moore’s side going through something of an injury crisis.

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit in 8th place of the League One table and Burton in 10th.

The two sides go head-to-head at the Pirelli Stadium this afternoon with a win for the Owls able to lift them up to within one point of the top-six depending on other results.

But Moore will be without a number of players this afternoon…

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Sheffield Wednesday beat Morecambe 2-0 last time out. But during that game, all of Harlee Dean, Josh Windass and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru went off injured.

Elsewhere, The Star have confirmed that Lee Gregory and Tyreece John-Jules will miss today’s game along with the trio who picked up injuries v Morecambe.

Gregory has a foot injury whilst the other four all have muscle injuries.

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Johnson

Hutchinson

Brennan

Storey

Mendez-Laing

Adeniran

Byers

Bannan

Kamberi

Berahino

Moore managed to bring in a host of players over the summer, and so he’s got a good amount of depth in his side and has plenty of names he can bring into the starting XI.

Youngster Ciaran Brennan could be called into the heart of defence to replace Dean, with Dennis Adeniran able to come into the middle and Saido Berahino able to come in up front.

Adeniran hasn’t featured in any of the last three outings. He’s seemingly fallen out of contention and if he isn’t favoured today, Massimo Luongo could come back into the side after being left out v Morecambe.

A trip to Burton today will prove to be another difficult test of Wednesday’s mettle. A win though could really put them into top-six contention in League One.