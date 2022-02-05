Sunderland host strugglers Doncaster Rovers in League One action this afternoon.

The Black Cats are still hunting for a new manager following the sacking of Lee Johnson last weekend, after being on the wrong end of a 6-0 thrashing from Bolton Wanderers.

Since then, Sunderland have added Fleetwood Town midfielder Jay Matete to their ranks alongside the homecoming of club legend Jermain Defoe.

Fans have also seen the departures of Tom Flanagan, Denver Hume and Aiden O’Brien who have all joined League One clubs.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland are expected to be without defender Bailey Wright who’s sustained a calf injury.

Lee Burge reportedly faces a month or so on the side-line with an cardiac issue.

Long term absentees Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien are both back in training but no reports state that either are in contention to be involved at the weekend.

Nathan Broadhead remains unavailable with a hamstring injury but should feature again before the end of the season, meanwhile left-back Niall Huggins remains sidelined with a back injury.

Predicted XI

Hoffmann (GK)

Winchester

Batth

Doyle

Cirkin

Neil

Evans

Clarke

Pritchard

Dajaku

Stewart

Both new signings Defoe and Matete are expected to be on the bench but both could feature.

Defoe hasn’t played since November so throwing him straight in the starting XI would be risky. Matete on the other hand has been playing often for Fleetwood this season, so he could fit nicely into the Sunderland midfield if brought into the game.

The game is at The Stadium of Light and kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.