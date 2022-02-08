Barnsley’s relegation into League One continues to look inevitable after a 1-0 defeat v Cardiff City last time out in the league – the result leaves the Tykes eight points off safety in the Championship.

Since Poya Asbaghi took over in November 2021, Barnsley are yet to win in the league. The only victory they have managed since was a thrilling 5-4 FA Cup win over League Two side Barrow.

Despite overall poor performances, here we take a look at Barnsley’s top five performers of the season so far (players who have played 15 games or more) according to WhoScored.com...

5) Callum Styles 6.58

Despite his goal contributions not being at the level of last season, he has put in credible displays in many positions this season. Under three different managers this time round, Styles has played left-back, left wing-back, centre midfield as well as upfront. All of which he has put 100% effort and commitment whilst playing.

4) Liam Kitching 6.59

Despite his early-season red card against Coventry, Kitching has overall performed well. The Scot can sometimes be a bit rash in his decision making, but at the age of 22, his best years are yet to come and he is certainly showing potential.

3) Cauley Woodrow 6.67

Another player who has been delivering below-par performances for most of the season is Woodrow. Despite that, he has managed four goals in 23 appearances this season. A recent surgery has meant he has not played for Barnsley since the 11th of December – he has a long way to go if he wants to reach the 16 goals he managed last season.

2) Callum Brittain 6.88

The right wing-back has again shown off his versatility this season, by playing several different positions. Brittain has drastically declined from his performances last season and ones that helped Barnsley reach a 5th place finish.

This season, Brittain has taken on a more defensive-minded approach which means he does not get forward as much to help provide assists for his teammates. Still, though, he is impressive when he plays.

1) Michal Helik 7.04

The Polish international continues to be a rock at the back for Barnsley this season. He has stepped up to help lead the team in the recent absence of captain Woodrow.

Although he can be caught out on the break against teams with a quick counter-attack, Helik provides a solid wall in front of goalkeeper, Brad Collins. He has played every game so far this season and has also won the most amount of aerial duels in the Barnsley squad.