Wigan Athletic face a trip to Championship side Stoke City in FA Cup action this afternoon.

Leam Richardson’s side will be looking continue their 20-game unbeaten run in progressing to the last 16 of the FA Cup today.

The Latics travel to the Bet365 Stadium after drawing their last match to Oxford United on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the hosts drew 1-1 v Huddersfield last time out and are winless in their last three games.

Wigan new boys Jamie McGrath and Glen Rea will certainly be hoping to make their debuts and make a good impression on the fans in today’s cup tie.

Wigan Athletic Team news

Richardson confirmed that defender Tom Pearce is out for a few weeks after limping off in the Papa John’s Trophy match just over a week ago.

The boss also stated that top scorer Will Keane will miss the match with a hamstring issue but didn’t give a time frame on that one.

Youngster Scott Smith remains out with a fractured leg he suffered back in November.

Jordan Cousins (thigh) continuous his spell on the side line as he looks to make himself available for the last month of the season.

Striker Charlie Wyke is unavailable as he recovers from his setback.

Predicted XI

Jones (GK)

Power

Kerr

Watts

Darikwa

Rea

Shinnie

Aasgaard

McGrath

McClean

Magennis

Latics fans may expect to see Richardson make a lot of changes with squad rotation players and new signings in the mix. Rea and McGrath are expected to be handed their debuts since joining on deadline day, this could be in the starting line-up or from the bench.

The match is at the Bet365 stadium and kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.