Bolton Wanderers are in good form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last five games.

Bolton Wanderers have risen into the top half of the table in 10th and will be looking to repeat the same historic run of results as last season as they eye a place in the play-offs.

Now let’s look at the Trotters highest average performers this season (15+ appearances) according to WhoScored:

5. Kieran Lee 6.69

Lee has played an underrated role so far this season for Bolton playing in a number of different midfield roles.

At the age of 33, he still has plenty to give for the Wanderers and has been in top form since his move to the attacking midfield position in January.

4. Declan John 6.74

The Wales international has had a great first campaign as a permanent player and has made 23 appearances.

He has managed one goal and five assists from his left-back position.

3. Gethin Jones 6.79

Another full-back makes it onto the top five but this time it’s the right-back Jones.

He has made 16 starts during the first-half of this season and has put in some solid performances.

2. Ricardo Santos 6.86

He was appointed as the club captain after Antoni Sarcevic left for Stockport County. He has been the leader at the back and has had some standout showings, including keeping Sunderland striker Ross Stewart quiet in a recent 6-0 win over the Black Cats.

1. Oladapo Afolayan 7.34

By far the most outstanding player for Bolton this season is Dapo Afolayan with 10 goals and three assists in 27 games which is makes him one of leading goal contributors in League One.

He is the most fouled player in the division and has also completed the most dribbles in what has been a breakout year for the 24-year-old.