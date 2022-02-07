Port Vale have enjoyed a decent stint up to now in League Two this season with them currently pushing for a finishing spot in the play-off places.

The Valiants are sat in ninth place, only three points adrift of the top seven, and with this in mind, we take a look at the updated top five performers for the side according to WhoScored:

5. David Worrall- 6.88

Worrall has adapted into a new role this season under the tenure of Darrell Clarke as a right wing-back and he has taken it under his wing with his quality service from the right being ideal for the likes of James Wilson and Jamie Proctor.

Then when out of possession, the 31-year-old’s willingness to track back and close down the spaces in the defensive third is something that does hugely help out Vale’s back three.

4. Tom Pett- 6.94

The midfielder joined from fellow League Two side Stevenage in the summer and has been a regular feature in the midfield three alongside Tom Conlon and Ben Garrity.

Pett has shown to be a player that can be trusted with him rarely conceding the ball when in possession.

Then when without the ball, he is not afraid to get stuck in and break up phases of play, something which allows the Valiants to be effective on the counter-attack.

3. Nathan Smith- 6.96

The academy graduate has been a mainstay for Vale since 2016 and this season has been no different with him only having not played twice in the league so far.

The 25-year old has proved to be the main defender that Clarke can trust as he is a menace in the air with him winning on average 5.8 aerial duels per game.

He also isn’t afraid to put his body on the line when needed and it is his defensive qualities that have largely helped Vale to be in the positive position that they find themselves in now

2. Ben Garrity- 7.03

Garrity was another one of Clarke’s summer signing and arguably has been his best one up to now with him having netted an impressive seven goals so far this campaign.

His desire to get into the box when Vale gets into wide positions and his sharp finishing inside the box has helped the Valiants out on a number of occasions this season.

The 24-year-old has also shown to be composed when with the ball and he has developed into a comfortable force in the midfield three.

1. Tom Conlon- 7.14

Despite being out with an Achilles injury at the moment, the club captain is Vale’s most influential player as he links up the play to the attack really well and has the ability to single-handedly create opportunities.

His composure and quality final ball is something that is a dream for the likes of Wilson and Proctor, and Vale fans will be keen for him to return as soon as possible.

So far this season, Conlon has accumulated a decent three goals and five assists from only 19 games.