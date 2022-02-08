AFC Wimbledon have endured tough season under new head coach Mark Robinson, and they currently sit in 20th place of the table.

The Dons have struggled in the past few weeks, finding themselves in yet another relegation scrap.

Here we look an updated look at AFC Wimbledon’s top five performers of the season so far according to WhoScored…

5. Anthony Hartigan 6.70

A graduate of Wimbledon’s academy, Hartigan has enjoyed his best season under Robinson already playing 21 times in central midfield. Hartigan has been pinpoint with his set pieces with four assists already and a goal. Alongside a pass completion percentage of 77%, it is clear why Hartigan has been one of the top performers for the Dons

4. Jack Rudoni 6.93

Another academy graduate, Rudoni has become prolific in his third year in the first-team. The Dons top scorer in the league with seven goals already this term and contributing three assists make him Wimbledon’s best attacking threat. At just 20, it is clear to see why both Sunderland and Barnsley made bids for the young winger.

3. Ben Heneghan 7.00

The 28-year-old central defender has been ever-present for the Dons this season. Winning six aerial duels per game shows the leadership and strength he brings to the Dons back-line. Heneghan has led the Dons to four clean sheets this season in which his experience has been invaluable.

2. Will Nightingale 7.05

Another centre-back comes in at number two on this list. Nightingale came through the Dons’ academy and has established himself as part of the first choice defensive pairing. Winning the most aerial duels out of the Wimbledon side at 6.2 per game and winning 1.4 tackles a game show how solid he is. Nightingale has also become a goal threat this year netting four times already showing why he is so high on this list.

1. Ollie Palmer 7.06

The 6ft 4in striker tops this list after securing a move to National League Wrexham for £300,000 last month. Palmer had led the Dons attack really effectively scoring five goals this term with two assists. Palmer was bullying defenders for fun winning 5.5 aerial duels per game – his departure is a massive loss to the Dons attack and to the team as a whole.