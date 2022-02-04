Middlesbrough winger Joe Gibson is to miss out on the squad for the fourth round FA Cup clash with Manchester United this evening, with the youngster playing for the U23s at Norwich instead.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder gave Gibson his debut in the third round at Mansfield Town. The 20-year-old has been a regular for the academy in recent seasons and impressed enough to warrant a start in the first-team.

He rewarded his manager’s faith too, assisting Caolan Boyd-Munce’s goal that afternoon. Boro went to go on to win the game 3-2 at Field Mill, booking their place in the fourth round.

They take on Manchester United this evening after the Red Devils overcame Aston Villa at Old Trafford last time out.

Gibson has not featured since the Mansfield clash but may have been hoping for another chance in the cup competition or at least to travel with the squad.

However, he has been selected for U23 duty, as he lines up against Norwich City’s development side at 3pm instead.

There will be chances for Gibson in the not too distant future at Middlesbrough, or a loan deal to gain vital minutes could also be on the cards if Wilder and Boro see fit.

With the game against Manchester United this evening, it could be a sign that the Teessiders are to field a strong a team as possible.

They may have one eye on the Championship clash with Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night, but they will want to get through to the next round in front of almost 10,000 traveling Boro fans tonight.