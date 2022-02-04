Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick says they will treat tonight’s FA Cup clash against Middlesbrough like a league game.

The Premier League giants welcome the Championship side to Old Trafford this evening.

Boro will be roared on by over 9,000 fans with their supporters making the trip down to Manchester in big numbers.

The winner will reach the fifth round and United are taking nothing for granted in this one.

“Similar to Brentford”….

Rangnick has been full of praise when speaking about Middlesbrough in his pre-game press conference. He has said, as per the Red Devils’ official club website:

“They’ve only lost a couple of games since he (Chris Wilder) arrived so I’m fully aware we’ll take the game extremely seriously, like a Premier League game. But I am confident if we can play at the level we played against West Ham, we can win the game and progress into the next round.”

He added:

“It’s pretty similar to Brentford (the way Boro play) a back five with two strikers and quite a few players up front, trying to press as often as possible. We showed against Brentford, especially in the second half, we were able to outplay teams like that and it’s exactly what we need to do tomorrow.”

Middlesbrough situation

This game will be a free hit for Boro and a chance to distract themselves from league action for 90 minutes.

Wilder has made a positive impression since replacing Neil Warnock earlier this season and his side are currently sat in 7th place in the Championship table, outside the play-offs on goal difference.

Middlesbrough beat Coventry 1-0 last time out thanks to a goal from striker Andraz Sporar so make the journey to the North West with a spring in their step.

January business

The North East club ended up being quite busy in the January transfer window last month.

They brought in the likes of Neil Taylor, Riley McGree, Aaron Connolly and Flo Balogun to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

Boro also let Hayden Coulson, Marcus Browne, Lewis Wing and Isaac Fletcher head out the exit door to clear up some space in their squad.

Their next league game is against QPR away next Wednesday followed by a home clash against Derby County.