Sunderland had a late bid for Peterborough United Mark Beevers rejected on deadline day, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Sunderland tried to lure the centre-back down to League One on Monday.

However, the Posh decided not to let him leave and the Black Cats were left disappointed after failing to land another defender.

Beevers, 32, ended up staying with Darren Ferguson’s side beyond the deadline and is remaining at London Road until the end of the season at least.

Peterborough spell so far

Peterborough signed Beevers in 2019 and he played a key role in their promotion from League One in the last campaign.

He had since played 13 times during the first-half of this season as the Posh look to avoid an immediate relegation from the Championship this term.

The experienced defender’s contract expires in 2023 meaning he still has another year left on his current deal.

He was also linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday this winter but a return to Hillsborough didn’t materialise either.

Career to date

Beevers rose up through the academy of the Owls and went on to make 161 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals from the back.

The former England youth international also had loan spells away from the Yorkshire side at MK Dons and Millwall before signing for the latter on a permanent basis in 2012.

Beevers then spent four years with the London outfit before switching to Bolton Wanderers.

He then helped the Trotters gain promotion during his time in the North West so knows what it takes to get out of League One – which may have been why Sunderland eyed a move.