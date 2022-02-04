Hartlepool United will be backed by 4,700 fans at Crystal Palace tomorrow, as detailed on their official club website.

Hartlepool United fans are making the trip down to South London tomorrow in big numbers as they hope to see their club pull off an FA Cup shock.

The Pools have already knocked out League One pair Lincoln City and Wycombe Wanderers to get to the fourth round of the competition.

Graeme Lee’s side are currently 16th in the League Two table having won eight out of their 27 games so far this term.

Season so far for Hartlepool

Hartlepool adapted well to life in the fourth tier after their promotion from the National League last season.

They were in and around the top half when manager Dave Challinor left the club for Stockport County in early November.

The North East club then saw their form slump a bit under caretaker boss Anthony Sweeney but Graeme Lee has since come in and steadied the ship.

January business

Last month was Lee’s first transfer window at the helm since taking over and he used it as a chance to put his own stamp on the squad.

Hartlepool ended up loaning in youngsters like Jake Hull from Rotherham, Joe White from Newcastle United and Isaac Fletcher from Middlesbrough to freshen up their ranks.

Bryn Morris was lured in from Burton Albion to boost their options in midfield, whilst strikers Omar Bogle and Marcus Carver have arrived from Doncaster Rovers and Southport respectively to bolster their attack.