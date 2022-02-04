Birmingham City were ‘very keen’ on signing Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer last month, as detailed in a report by Bristol World.

Birmingham City wanted to sign the attacking midfielder but a move didn’t materialise in the end.

The Blues ended up pursuing a deal to land Juninho Bacuna from Rangers.

Palmer, 25, ended up staying at Ashton Gate beyond the deadline last Monday and will be sticking with Nigel Pearson’s side until the end of the season at least.

Bristol City situation

Palmer has made eight appearances for Bristol City during the first-half of this season, six of which have come in the league, and has chipped in with a single goal.

He joined the Robins in 2019 from Chelsea and has since bagged eight times in a total of 79 games altogether.

The Jamaica was loaned out to fellow Championship side Swansea City in the last campaign before returning to his parent club last summer.

His contract with the South West club expires in June 2023 meaning he still has another year left.

Other spells

Palmer rose up through the youth ranks at Chelsea but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants. Instead, he gained plenty of experience out on loan at Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers before his permanent switch to Bristol City.

Birmingham were keen

Bristol World claims Birmingham City were interested this winter and time will tell whether they will rekindle their pursuit of him in the summer.

Palmer appears to be down the pecking order under Pearson and is struggling for opportunities.