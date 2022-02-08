Luton Town find themselves in a fantastic position heading into the second half of the campaign, currently sitting three points off the Championship play-off spots.

With a nice balance of solid defensive structure and attacking flair, Nathan Jones is once more defying the odds with his Luton Town side – who are very much on the charge for an unpredictable play-off finish.

Here, we take a look at Luton Town’s top five performers of the season so far according to WhoScored…

5. James Bree – 6.97

The former Barnsley man has become an integral component of Luton’s back three system, occupying the right wing-back role.

Displaying excellent energy and solid defensive attributes, Bree is one of many Town talents who have improved under Jones’ guidance.

Bree, who signed for the Hatters on a permanent deal in 2020, has featured 26 times so far this season, with his five assists putting him at the top of the club’s assist leaderboard.

4. Tom Lockyer – 6.99

The Wales international defender has proved to be another shrewd acquisition by Jones, arriving on a free transfer after his exit from Charlton Athletic.

Despite Lockyer’s impressive displays, he has featured sparingly following the form of other defensive candidates including Kal Naismith and captain Sonny Bradley respectively. With 16 appearances currently to his name, Lockyer leads the way for interceptions won per game for his side, averaging 1.8.

3. Elijah Adebayo – 7.09

The Luton talisman’s development has been frightening since his arrival from League Two Walsall, with his form attracting attention from Premier League side Newcastle United.

Adebayo presents a host of dangerous attributes within his armory and, at the tender age of just 24, you feel he is only going to get better and better. His development has been underlined through his 11 strikes so far this season in just 24 Championship outings, ranking him joint seventh in the Championship top scorers table.

2. Sonny Bradley – 7.16

Plucked from Plymouth Argyle, Bradley has become an integral figure in Luton Town’s rise to the Championship.

The left-footed defender has improved upon each previous season and now establishes himself as a mainstay in the Luton side. Captain Bradley has featured 17 times this season with injuries limiting his involvement.

Bradley’s importance is underlined through his impressive defensive numbers, averaging 4.8 clearances per game as well as 3.5 aerial duels won per match.

1. Kal Naismith – 7.22

The versatile Scotsman has quickly become a firm favourite at Kenilworth Road thanks to his consistent defensive displays.

Having featured as both a left-back and central-defender for Jones’ side, Naismith’s technical ability and defensive nouse have both drawn praise from Luton Town fans. Overall, the defender has played 27 times this campaign, with his standout performance coming against Bournemouth in January, in which he netted a last-gasp winner.