Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has said they were interested in signing Sunderland new boy Jay Matete from Fleetwood Town last month.

Ipswich Town were linked with the midfielder but didn’t make a bid in the end though.

Matete, 20, signed for Sunderland on the final day of the transfer window.

He penned a four-and-a-half year deal at the Stadium of Light and could make his debut tomorrow against Doncaster Rovers.

‘Aware of’…

McKenna has said, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times:

“He’s a player we were aware of and had spoken about – obviously he’d played against Ipswich earlier in the season. It’s the same situation with all players. There are funds and backing there from the club to make moves if we think that is the right thing for the club going forward.”

Story so far

Matete started his career in the academy at Reading but cut ties with the Berkshire outfit in 2018 and linked up with Fleetwood.

He made three first-team appearances for the Cod Army in his first season at the club before they decided to loan him out to Grimsby Town.

The London-born man was an instant hit with the Mariners and scored three goals in 20 games whilst they were in League Two.

He then returned to his parent club last summer and became a key player for the North West side during the first-half of this season.

Sunderland move

Matete is now embarking on a chapter at Sunderland, despite being someone who Ipswich spoke about signing this winter, and he will be looking to help the Black Cats gain promotion to the Championship this term.

They are currently without a manager following the sacking of Lee Johnson last Sunday following their 6-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers last weekend.